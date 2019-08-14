Rainy Repeat

Welcome back to school Broward! Wishing all students, teachers and administration a wonderful school year.

Make sure to have the rain gear ready for pickup. Numerous storms and heavy rainfall expected again. However, before the activity gets going, temperatures will soar into the 90’s and feel like the triple digits.

It is back to the books in #Broward & the forecast looks good at the bus stop this mornng. Mainly dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be hot & humid this afternoon with storms forming. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/46b4TeKAGo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 14, 2019

The Weather Prediction Center is stating that heavy rainfall will lead to areas of street flooding again and placed South Florida under a marginal risk of seeing that happening.

It rained so much last night with almost 4 inches reported in West Kendall and near 5 inches in Miramar. Remember if you can’t see the road ahead, take another route!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7