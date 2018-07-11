Rainy Repeat

Same weather, different day. Deep tropical moisture continues to move in our direction courtesy of an upper low adjacent to South Florida over the Atlantic waters.

The heating of the day will fire up the sea breeze by the afternoon hours. Expect scattered thunderstorms again starting this afternoon and sticking around until the early evening hours.

Sea breeze showers and storms will fire up this afternoon into this evening. Potential for strong storms will be present. They could produce downpours leading to street flooding, small hail & gusty winds @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/shGnqnUHck — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 11, 2018

This will be the same setup for Thursday. By the weekend, we’ll see spotty showers and inland storms once the upper low fades. Typical summertime stuff.

TROPICS

Hurricane Chris will continue to move away from the United States. Dangerous surf and rip currents will remain an elevated risk along the east coast.

No major changes with the latest advisory and cone on Hurricane Chris. Still a CAT 2 quickly moving to the northeast. This hurricane will likely become post-tropical on Thursday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/c67aKTVbff — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 11, 2018

Disturbed weather associated with the remnants of Beryl are located over of The Bahamas. It is not showing any signs of organization for now.

It has a medium chance to regenerate in the Western Atlantic over the next five days. If it does so, it will move north away from the U.S., much like Chris. Recon mission is scheduled to investigate the feature Wednesday afternoon.

An area of disturbed weather associated with the remnants of Beryl are shows no signs of organization east of The Bahamas this morning. But, there is a medium chance for redevelopment over the next 5 days. Recon mission later today @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/MQyMRGpL4N — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.