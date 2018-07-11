Rainy Repeat

Same weather, different day. Deep tropical moisture continues to move in our direction courtesy of an upper low adjacent to South Florida over the Atlantic waters.
The heating of the day will fire up the sea breeze by the afternoon hours. Expect scattered thunderstorms again starting this afternoon and sticking around until the early evening hours.
This will be the same setup for Thursday. By the weekend, we’ll see spotty showers and inland storms once the upper low fades. Typical summertime stuff.
TROPICS
Hurricane Chris will continue to move away from the United States. Dangerous surf and rip currents will remain an elevated risk along the east coast.
Disturbed weather associated with the remnants of Beryl are located over of The Bahamas. It is not showing any signs of organization for now.
It has a medium chance to regenerate in the Western Atlantic over the next five days. If it does so, it will move north away from the U.S., much like Chris. Recon mission is scheduled to investigate the feature Wednesday afternoon.
