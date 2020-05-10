Rainy Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day, South Florida!

Here’s a look outside our studios. It’s been a gloomy start across all of South Florida with some rain as well, especially in the Keys with some storms possible.

Here are the rain totals as of 9 am this morning across parts of the Keys. Over 2.5″ inches in Big Torch & Marathon Shores, meanwhile Key West saw just shy of 3/4 of an inch. These amounts have likely gone up since then.

Just with the rain so far that we’ve had today in Marathon, it’s already shattered the record for the most amount of rain for today, May 10th. As of earlier this morning, Marathon already had 2.53″ of rain, beating the old record of .69″.

Rain this morning extends from Cuba to Florida to the Bahamas.

As moisture increases, we could see heavy rainfall today.The Keys may see the most rain, however, Dade & Broward have a good chance of downpours that are heavy at times depending on where this moisture goes. Some areas will see more rain than others.

Storm chances are rather low for Broward & Dade, but can’t be ruled out. In fact, most of the state has a chance of seeing non-severe storms. The Keys, however, have a chance of seeing isolated severe storms today.

Here’s your day planner, Miami. Expect showers – heavy at times – that will taper off overnight. Tomorrow, we have another chance of rain. In the Keys, expect ongoing showers into tomorrow morning that will taper off in the late A.M./early P.M. hours.

After a soggy Sunday today, we will have drier conditions tomorrow with only some showers. Tuesday will be the driest day with some spotty showers before rain chances ramp back up in the second half of the week.

Have a great day, South Florida!