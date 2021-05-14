Rainy Friday?

Today will not be as hot as yesterday due to more clouds around. However, despite the clouds, there is plenty of moisture ahead of an incoming front. It is located around Lake Okeechobee.

High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80’s and then rain and storms forecast to develop. Light winds will contribute to slow-moving action, so heavy rains can lead to street flooding. Isolated storms could produce gusty winds between 45-50 mph and frequent dangerous lightning.

By tonight, the front makes it into the Florida Straits and showers are likely around the Florida Keys.

High pressure is forecast to build into the Southeast United States and with the front stalling to our South, breezier winds expected with leftover moisture. Some in and out showers expected on Saturday and high rip current risk at area beaches.

Sunday is looking drier and less humid. Winds will remain on the breezy side.

HAVE THE RAIN GEAR- It won't be as hot due to more clouds around ahead of a front. Rain & storms forecast to become scattered to numerous this afternoon. Flooding, in spot possible & strong storm or two likely. Chance of showers for Florida Keys tonight. pic.twitter.com/43oZEg2Dnp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7