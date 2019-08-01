Rainy Days Ahead

Deep tropical moisture is forecast to get trapped over Florida producing periods of heavy rain going into early next week. This is all due to an approaching tropical wave. Winds will turn breezy on Friday with poor beach and boating conditions expected through the weekend.

Main hazards:

1. Heavy rainfall with the threat for flooding.

– Friday through Sunday: 2-6 inches of rain possible. Highest amounts around Eastern Broward and Miami-Dade.

2. Frequent dangerous lightning

3. Gusty winds in excess of 45 to 55 mph

4. Isolated tornado

We could receive about 2 to 6 inches of rain over the next 5 days with higher amounts around flood prone areas. Also, higher than normal tides associated with the new moon may inhibit all the rainfall to quickly drain from coastal areas. Therefore, minor coastal flooding is also possible along area beaches, docks, boat ramps, and other low-lying and flood prone coastal areas.

NWS is stating that it is a good time to check storm drains to ensure they aren’t clogged with debris before this potential heavy rain event.

Coastal communities looking at highest chance of seeing flooding over the weekend. We will also have the extra high tides due to the moon. Poor beach & boating conditions expected. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/r12HYQxC9U — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2019

Today in the Tropics

A tropical wave located over the Northwestern Bahamas remains highly disorganized. However, the heavy rains will spread across portions of Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form off the Southeast coast of the United States before merging with a front and accelerating the Northeast.

Wave over the NW Bahamas will produce heavy rainfall over portions of Cuba, the Bahamas & Florida during the next few days. It only has a low chance to form before it merges with a front off the SE U.S. coast over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/H2efbp46FI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2019

Computer models are showing lots of dry air and Saharan Dust keeping this broad area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in check. However, conditions are forecast to become favorable for this area to become a depression or storm several hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. In the long run, we will be following the placement of the Bermuda high pressure and Jet Stream dipping South into the Southeast United States to determine where this potential system will go. Right now, it is too soon to make a determination.

Conditions forecast to become favorable by Saturday & a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend, several hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles. NHC giving this area a high chance to develop through the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/5q1At2QImV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7