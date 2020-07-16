Rainy Days?

Tropical Moisture
We’re watching a pool of moisture by Cuba & the Bahamas moving west. If it does not fall apart (and it can, being so weak), we could see on and off downpours across South Florida through the weekend. Some models keep the rain around through next week. The storms could bring us some heat relief.
Steamy South Florida
No records in Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday, but the temp was still above average.
After setting 5 record highs in the month so far, Miami Cooled a bit, but the high on Thursday was still in the mid 90s.
Key West finally felt a bit more normal as the high was kept at seasonal values due to some passing rain.
We’ll be watching