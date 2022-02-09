Rain moving in from West to East and it is heavy at times.

Cold front moved through South Florida leaving clouds and rain behind. Winds have already turned out of the North helping temperatures go down closer to average.

We will struggle to warm up today with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70 degrees. Tonight, skies will clear and expect to sport around a light sweater or jacket. Temperatures will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

You’ll be safely putting the sweater/jacket away Thursday afternoon.

Sunny and seasonal day forecast for Friday!

RAIN ON THE RADAR- Rain is heavy at times associated with the clouds & moisture left behind the passage of a cold front. Activity is moving from West to East. Florida Keys seeing spotty showers. Chance of rain continues through the afternoon. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/S2hW2Xa0y0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 9, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7