Rains set to return

The week finishes off with some fireworks from Mother Nature

On the water vapor image, the green shows where we can find available moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A big pool of it is concentrated over the Bahamas. It will get nudged our way.

Friday Forecast

Winds coming in from the ocean due the Bermuda high, will disperse the moisture over the Peninsula. This will aid in the formation of thunderstorms. Be ready for a downpour at any time. The rain will travel from the ocean to the Gulf.

Saturday Forecast

The pattern remains the same. By the time we return to work, chances will be even higher.

In the Tropics

For the first time this season we are looking at two vigorous waves in the Atlantic Basin. Fortunately they are being impacted on the northern sector, by dry air from the Saharan Dust being flung off Africa. No worries for growth, but they can drop plenty of rain.

Lesser Antilles

As of late Thursday night, the Windward Islands were getting some downpours with gusty winds. This wave will continue to move west.