Rain and storm chances remain high this week ahead of the fall season (which begins Saturday). The wet weather is due to a front that’s set to stall across Florida. Heavy rain and storms will arrive in rounds. Hopefully, there will be sufficient dry time between downpours, so areas won’t be as vulnerable for street flooding. Of course, going back to last week, many areas have been extra-wet. That would include locations around Miami International Airport, where we had a record rain over the weekend! There’s an abundance of lingering moisture that’s fueling this activity. As a slow-moving front settles into the region (and becomes stationary) we’ll have the ingredients for wet and unsettled weather. This pattern should last through Thursday, at least. After that, we may get some “help” from the Atlantic. A late-week low pressure disturbance is forecast to form (east of Florida and well north of the Bahamas). That low would lift northward, over time, sending some drying in our general direction. South Florida could even experience slightly lower humidity by the time the weekend rolls around. If that happens, the timing would coordinate nicely with the official start of fall!

