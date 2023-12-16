It sure has been quite the weather week across South Florida as conditions began to turn wet and windy on Wednesday and this unsettled weather pattern will continue into our weekend.

Over the weekend, however, our main weather maker is a developing area of low pressure over the south-central Gulf of Mexico, set to track across central and northern Florida today.

This weather feature is going to lead to another wet and windy day with widespread rain likely all across South Florida this Saturday, especially as the day progresses. There still be some gaps in the rain coverage here and there, but it definitely will be more wet than dry for the start of our weekend.

There is the risk for isolated flooding through tonight due to the potential for heavy rain, with a widespread 2-5 inches of rain in the forecast. A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of South Florida, including the Florida Keys.

Along with the rain will be a continuation of the strong winds with 50 mph gusts possible near the coast, especially tonight.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect as a result for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Unlike previous days, there is also the threat for isolated severe storms, especially late today and into tonight as a warm front lifts north and east into the region.

The main concern with some of these storms will be for a tornado (or waterspouts offshore) and strong, damaging winds up to 60 mph.

As mentioned, the storms will continue overnight — with that severe risk — before the final round of rain moves through ahead of the storm system’s cold front Sunday morning.

This front should arrive by 10AM, meaning the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will exist before then. Then it will turn mostly dry with the sunshine finally returning by Sunday afternoon!

It will remain gusty Sunday and still breezy into the early to mid part of next week, but it won’t be as substantial as it’s been.

The next focus beyond this stormy stretch of weather will be a cool down behind the front, dropping lows into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings along with sunshine and dry conditions all week long next week.