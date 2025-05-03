Signs of dry season coming to an end and rainy season soon returning will be present this weekend and into the very start of next week as rain chances rise and notably return to the forecast.

South Florida’s rainy season does start in less than 2 weeks on May 15, which is when daily shower and storm chances typically are present.

For our Saturday, many areas will remain rain-free as shower activity will be isolated in nature. Expect times of clouds and sunshine and passing showers in spots, especially this morning. High temperatures will be warm but seasonable into the mid 80s.

Then on Sunday, we should start off the day mostly dry with sunshine and some patchy clouds. Then clouds will increase during the afternoon with pop-up showers and storms expected.

Even isolated severe storms will be possible along the east coast, with strong winds and small hail the main concerns.

It will be a similar deal on Monday with elevated rain chances persisting as moisture continues to flow in across the region courtesy of a distant front to our north. Monday won’t be a washout either but several hours of storminess will be possible, at least for some locations.

It’s not until mid next week when drier conditions return. Expect sunshine and warm conditions during that time frame.