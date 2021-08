Heavy rain was reported on Tuesday over many areas of Mainland South Florida. Street Flood Advisories were issued for many areas thru late in the evening. Wednesday promises to be wet also. With the ground saturated from recent rain, we could see standing water on many roadways. Be careful if a street is flooded. You may not see where the road ends and a canal begins.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching tow areas in the Far Eastern Atlantic for possible development.

NUMBER 1 A SMALL AREA OF LOW PRESSURE, WITH SOME ASSOCIATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, IS PASSING JUST TO THE EAST OF PRAIA IN THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS. SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SYSTEM IS NOT EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT DAY OR TWO DUE TO UNFAVORABLE UPPER-LEVEL WINDS AND MARGINALLY WARM WATERS. THE LOW IS FORECAST TO MOVE NORTHWARD OR NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD THROUGH THURSDAY BEFORE THE SYSTEM MOVES OVER COOL WATERS, ENDING DEVELOPMENT CHANCES. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS THROUGH WEDNESDAY.* FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 48 HOURS...LOW...10 PERCENT.* FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 5 DAYS...LOW...10 PERCENT. NUMBER 2 A TROPICAL WAVE IS FORECAST TO MOVE OFF THE WEST COAST OF AFRICA BY LATE THURSDAY. THIS SYSTEM HAS THE POTENTIAL FOR SLOW DEVELOPMENT OVER THE FAR EASTERN ATLANTIC THROUGH THE WEEKEND WHILE IT MOVES GENERALLY WESTWARD AT ABOUT 15 MPH.* FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 48 HOURS...LOW...NEAR 0 PERCENT.* FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 5 DAYS...LOW...20 PERCENT.

We’ll be watching.