Rain & Storms On The Way

Busy afternoon and evening with rounds of rain and storms moving through South Florida between 1 pm to 7 pm. It will start getting drier as the front crosses through.

Get ready for a busy late morning. Storms on the way! A front is on the move & bringing a risk of strong to severe storms. Main hazards with the strongest storms that develop will be isolated strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail & frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/MgwSaMv9hV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2020

Risk of strong to severe storms possible today with the main concerns being heavy rainfall, strong to gusty winds, small-size hail and frequent dangerous lightning.

Risk of strong to severe storms possible today. Stay tuned to @wsvn @7weather for the latest updates. #flwx pic.twitter.com/WoN76buUlt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2020

By mid-morning Friday, we will have tons of sunshine, mild temperatures and dry conditions. This is setting the stage for a nicer and more seasonable weekend. Possibly lasting through next Wednesday.

RAIN & STORMS RETURN today and then it will be dry through early next week! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1nsWgChTeL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7