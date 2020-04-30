Rain & Storms On The Way

Busy afternoon and evening with rounds of rain and storms moving through South Florida between 1 pm to 7 pm. It will start getting drier as the front crosses through.

Risk of strong to severe storms possible today with the main concerns being heavy rainfall, strong to gusty winds, small-size hail and frequent dangerous lightning.

By mid-morning Friday, we will have tons of sunshine, mild temperatures and dry conditions. This is setting the stage for a nicer and more seasonable weekend. Possibly lasting through next Wednesday.

Stay safe, healthy and informed

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

