Rain & Storms On The Way

Busy afternoon and evening with rounds of rain and storms moving through South Florida between 1 pm to 7 pm. It will start getting drier as the front crosses through.
Risk of strong to severe storms possible today with the main concerns being heavy rainfall, strong to gusty winds, small-size hail and frequent dangerous lightning.
By mid-morning Friday, we will have tons of sunshine, mild temperatures and dry conditions. This is setting the stage for a nicer and more seasonable weekend. Possibly lasting through next Wednesday.
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7