Rain & Storms Likely This Afternoon

***NWS sent out special statement that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has bumped the chance of seeing severe weather and going from a general risk of seeing an isolated strong storm to marginal risk for all of Broward and northern Miami-Dade.

Primary hazards look to be isolated strong to damaging wind gusts and severe hail to 1 inch. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding along coastal areas.***

 

Big changes on the way South Florida! A Spring cold front is on the move, so this will be the last Summer-like day as we will go from above average to below average temperatures from one day to the next.  However, ahead of the cold front, it will be unsettled. We need the rain, not the storms, so make sure to have the umbrellas on hand.

By tomorrow, cooler conditions will be felt overall. Lows will be in the low 60’s across Broward and Miami-Dade with some spots inland into the upper 50’s. Widespread 60’s for the Florida Keys.

 

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

