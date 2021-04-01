Rain & Storms Likely This Afternoon

***NWS sent out special statement that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has bumped the chance of seeing severe weather and going from a general risk of seeing an isolated strong storm to marginal risk for all of Broward and northern Miami-Dade.

Primary hazards look to be isolated strong to damaging wind gusts and severe hail to 1 inch. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding along coastal areas.***

RAIN & STORMS late afternoon. Broward & N. Miami-Dade under marginal risk of seeing an isolated strong to severe storm. Primary hazards include isolated strong to damaging wind gusts & hail up to 1 inch. Heavy rain could lead to flooding along coastal. pic.twitter.com/WzzGf8RVsn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2021

Big changes on the way South Florida! A Spring cold front is on the move, so this will be the last Summer-like day as we will go from above average to below average temperatures from one day to the next. However, ahead of the cold front, it will be unsettled. We need the rain, not the storms, so make sure to have the umbrellas on hand.

By tomorrow, cooler conditions will be felt overall. Lows will be in the low 60’s across Broward and Miami-Dade with some spots inland into the upper 50’s. Widespread 60’s for the Florida Keys.

STORMY, THEN DRIER: Although we can expect showers & storms today as a cold front moves in, much drier air will move in behind the front, leaving us with low rain chances from tomorrow into midweek next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rK6qGTOsCY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2021

A COLD FRONT moving in today will bring us storms and showers followed by cooler temps and lower humidity tomorrow. High pressure will build into the weekend, keeping us below average and windy. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/O5aUpaEFlg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7