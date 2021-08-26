Upper-level low/disturbance moving through Florida is producing rain and storms early, but this afternoon will not be as wet. Most models keep tropical moisture lingering through Friday, so a chance of showers and storms possible.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 3 Areas

NHC just sent a special update stating that low pressure 200 miles South of Jamaica is getting better organized. A depression or storm (Ida) could for later today or tomorrow. Plane on standby to go out this afternoon, if necessary.

They may issue a Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and Tropical Storm Watches for Western Cuba could be required later today if recent development trend continues.

Intensity and track still uncertain since it is beginning to form. However, the Gulf Coast states from Texas to the Florida Panhandle should ensure they have their hurricane plans in place.

THU. EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure in the Caribbean will likely become a tropical depression later today or Friday. Heavy rain to come for parts of the Caribbean & Central America. Possible impacts for Texas & Louisiana this weekend or early next week. #flwx pic.twitter.com/JMCxHCh6lD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2021

Area of low pressure located 600 miles East of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression this weekend. Conditions seem favorable for it to form. Most models right now keep it over the open waters moving East at 5-10 mph.

THU. EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure in the Atlantic will likely form into a tropical depression by the weekend as conditions become conducive for development. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/TAHuceHy4j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2021

Tropical wave located in the Central Atlantic is moving West-Northwest or Northwest at 10-15 mph could grow into something stronger. It has a medium chance to form over the next few days. Conditions might become more conducive for development.

THU. EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a chance for some development before upper-level winds become unfavorable for growth by this weekend. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/b1tvUwOCw1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7