Upper-level low/disturbance moving through Florida is producing rain and storms early, but this afternoon will not be as wet. Most models keep tropical moisture lingering through Friday, so a chance of showers and storms possible.
Today in the Tropics: Watching 3 Areas
NHC just sent a special update stating that low pressure 200 miles South of Jamaica is getting better organized. A depression or storm (Ida) could for later today or tomorrow. Plane on standby to go out this afternoon, if necessary.
They may issue a Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and Tropical Storm Watches for Western Cuba could be required later today if recent development trend continues.
Intensity and track still uncertain since it is beginning to form. However, the Gulf Coast states from Texas to the Florida Panhandle should ensure they have their hurricane plans in place.
Area of low pressure located 600 miles East of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression this weekend. Conditions seem favorable for it to form. Most models right now keep it over the open waters moving East at 5-10 mph.
Tropical wave located in the Central Atlantic is moving West-Northwest or Northwest at 10-15 mph could grow into something stronger. It has a medium chance to form over the next few days. Conditions might become more conducive for development.
