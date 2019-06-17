Rain still rules

Storms continue to form over much of Florida. The unsettled weather pattern has persisted for nearly a week. Here, you can see how clouds covered most of the state on Monday afternoon, along with storms that targeted favored spots.

Monday’s downpours basically came in two batches. The first arrived (and lingered) through the morning, then a secondary surge developed by the middle of the afternoon.

At the heart of this pattern is a slew of deep tropical moisture. It’s very evident on the water vapor imagery (green areas) from south Florida and the Bahamas southward into the Caribbean. As upper disturbances track, then, across the Gulf of Mexico and over our region, additional areas of rain and storms will form.

The weather map for Tuesday looks very similar because the set-up is “simply the same”. Look for periods of rain with storm activity ramping up into the afternoon.

Much of south Florida will contend with the return of rain, at times, on Wednesday too. The overall coverage isn’t likely to be as impressive and scattered type rains will typically be the trend. As the day progresses, we may even see some of the tropical moisture start breaking up.

Finally, the late week time frame involves a minor weather change. As rain and storm chances decrease, we’ll revert back to some “dry time”. Also, the hotter times will return with seasonal highs near 90-degrees.