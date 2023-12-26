Happy last Tuesday of 2023, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday surrounded by loved ones. It sure was cloudy for South Florida but at least the clouds and the stronger breeze limited warming during the day. Eventually a swath of rain in the Gulf of Mexico moved eastward across South Florida (and pretty much across much of the state of Florida) by the afternoon. This kept a steady light rain in the forecast on Christmas afternoon and evening. The rain continued on and off through the night. Then early this morning, we woke up to moderate rainfall once again. The heaviest of the rain this morning was across the Florida Keys and some of our coastal communities.

Today, South Florida can expect some changes in the forecast. After starting off with rain, south Florida should see a break later in the day. The morning rain and clouds will give way to peeks of sunshine this afternoon from time to time. Winds will veer out of the south, which means temperatures will continue to warm and will likely reach the 80s for most of us. A southerly wind flow also means high humidity returns today and we will be feeling every bit of it.

Looking ahead, a series of fronts will continue to push through South Florida. After tonight’s weak front, a stronger cold front is forecast to reach our area early Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. Rain also returns Thursday ahead of a reinforcing shot of cold air (front #3). So jackets (for both cooler and wetter weather) will be needed Thursday. Front #3 will bring an even bigger cooldown for Friday with clouds still lingering across South Florida, keeping it quite chilly all day long. Then another reinforcing shot of cool air (front #4) will keep temperatures on the colder side as we head into the final weekend of 2023 where temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s as you ring in the new year!

Have a great last week of the year!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

