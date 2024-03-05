Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the warmer weather South Florida has been experiencing the last few days. On Monday, the sunshine returned to South Florida and helped warm things up for us, making it feel much more like Spring than the late stages of winter. We also saw a few showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours. Must have been those warm temperatures in the mid 80s we experienced! An area of high-pressure has been keeping control of our weather pattern but has also funneled in a few more clouds from time to time. This morning South Florida woke up to unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s and a light easterly breeze with a few clouds occasionally pushing through the area.

Today will be a lot like what we experienced on Monday with the development of a seabreeze determining our weather. The only change will be fewer showers & thunderstorms. High-pressure will remain nearby and bring an onshore wind once again. And with temperatures once again, reaching into the 80s this afternoon, showers and maybe a spotty storm could develop along the seabreeze. Any showers develop will be mainly inland while a few could leak into our western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward. Overall, rain chances today should be on the rather low end.

The mainly quiet weather will finally come to an end as an area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf of Mexico pushes across Florida on Wednesday. Clouds will build and moisture will be on the rise as the above-mentioned disturbance crosses our state. Thunderstorms will return to the forecast and some of those storms could be on the stronger side. So South Florida has been placed under an elevated risk for isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday until that disturbance moves away. The main threats with any storm that develops will be gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain at times and lightning.

Looking ahead, while South Florida begins to dry out Thursday, a few showers will still be possible as our temperatures soar well into the mid 80s! Drier air moves in by the end of the work week and weekend, which will bring down rain chances across the area. Warm winds will keep temperatures well above average in the mid 80s. Some South Florida spots may even reach the upper 80s! A weak front with limited moisture will try to reach our area late Sunday and if it clears all of South Florida, we could be looking at much more comfortable conditions for the start of next week. And by ‘comfortable’ it looks like slightly lower humidity and near-average temperatures could return to the forecast last Monday and early Tuesday. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

A quick reminder for all: Daylight Saving Time begins this upcoming Sunday, March 10th at 2am. That means there will be a time change this weekend. This means that before you go to bed Saturday night, remember to turn your clocks at home ahead 1 hour as we SPRING FORWARD. You are correct in noticing that we lose an hour of sleep BUT at least the sun will once again set an hour later, which means we get to enjoy more daylight each day!

Don’t forget your rain gear Wednesday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.