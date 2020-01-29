Rain returns

Areas of rain started spreading out of the Gulf of Mexico and into Florida, late Wednesday. Rain bands with occasional lightning made the most impact near the SW coast of Florida (and Florida Keys) Wednesday night. Everything was spreading almost due east.

While we were tracking the lightning, we were also seeing downtown Miami very much full of lights, including the Citi Group Building with an image of the Super Bowl Trophy (known as the Lombardi trophy, of course).

Areas of rain will end into Thursday (at least temporarily) as low pressure departs and drier sweeps in behind a weak front.

Without very much of a pause, another similar-type weather system is expected to swiftly move across the Gulf and into Florida at the end of the week. Conditions could turn wet again by Friday afternoon, lasting into Saturday.

The Good news? Another round of clearing and drying is likely to take shape, just in time for Super Sunday. Cooler air will also be moving in around that time.