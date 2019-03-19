Rain retreats

The bulk of the rain has come and gone. A low overcast sky made for a cool type day across south Florida on Tuesday. Highs struggled to even reach 70-degrees for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Recently, we’ve seen batches of rain arrive from the west (due to a wave of low pressure) while low topped clouds also delivered showers off the Atlantic. Both sides of south Florida and the region have remained wet and unsettled with trapped moisture in place.

Here’s a look at rain amounts from Tuesday. The average total was around 1-inch but favored spots received much more.

A stalled front to our south will finally push away from Wednesday into Thursday. Meanwhile, another front (close to north Florida) will eventually drop down with clearing. The main change will come as winds turn from a northerly direction, sending drier and cooler conditions our way.

The rest of the midweek looks mild. Then, once the northerly flow takes over, you’ll notice the cooler mornings (and chilly breeze) heading into Friday and the very start of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually bounce back to seasonal levels early next week.