We’ve gone from one extreme to the other, it appears! After plenty of dry weather across south Florida (for several weeks) rain has finally made a return. Saturday was easily the wettest day of 2019, so far. Even more impressive is the fact that Ft. Lauderdale achieved a record rain! Nearly 2 inches of rain fell, shattering the previous daily rain record of 1.08″ back in 1925! In Miami, it was rainy but just under 1 inch, safely shy of a city record. Here’s a look at the blanket of clouds that covered our sky, through the start of the weekend.

The wetter pattern is due to a front that’s lifting northward. It’s the same boundary that crossed as a cold front just a couple of days ago! It’s being pulled northward by a newly developed area of low pressure. That low, too, is expected to cross the region and spark more showers and even a few storms.

Looking into Sunday afternoon, as well as Sunday evening and night, the weather disturbance will be heading over us. Anytime downpours should be expected and gusty storms are likely a threat. The main hazards for south Florida will be damaging wind gusts, a chance for hail and isolated tornadoes (as well as waterspouts). The radar will show occasional breaks from rain bands and storms, but remain on guard. The most significant activity should arrive in at least a couple of “rounds”.

Behind the storm system, drier air will filter back over us. We don’t think that’s likely to happen until about mid-day Monday. Then, cooler air will flow back into the area from the north. Jackets will likely be necessary as we continue to wake up to readings in the 50’s through the first half of the week.