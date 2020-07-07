Rain, Rain, Rain

Soggy in many spots
The Rainy Season has a firm grip on South Florida. Typical rain chances are between 30%-40%, we’ll remain above that through Thursday with chances going even higher for the end of the week and Saturday.
In the Tropics
Rain is also the word. We are following two areas, a low by the SE U.S. and a weak wave by Puerto Rico.
The Low
This feature is being watched by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). They say once it moves over the area highlighted in orange in the days ahead, it will get a 50% chance to become a depression or a storm. If it does develop, it could hug the coast all the way north into Canada.
Tropical Wave
This is not being eyed by NHC, but it dropped some pockets of heavy rain over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday Night. That rain will travel west on Wednesday.
We’ll be watching