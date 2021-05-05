Cinco de Mayo promises to be hot with highs around 90 degrees. A mostly dry day is expected with the sea breeze developing a few showers favoring inland locations. Tonight some area of patchy smoke possible in Miami-Dade, which could reduce visibilities.

CINCO DE MAYO heat is in the forecast as highs near records! Miami and Ft. Lauderdale could reach 90 degrees. A few inland showers possible. By tonight, patchy smoke may linger around Miami-Dade. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NGDDnhfvwZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 5, 2021

A front will approach South Florida throughout the day on Thursday increasing the moisture and instability ahead. Models are in better agreement that showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A strong-end one can’t be ruled out producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and Northeast Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of seeing isolated strong storms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The air will start to dry up throughout the day on Friday.

RAIN ON THE WAY? Models insist that a weak front will approach on Thursday. Showers & storms possible developing with the daytime heat. A few could be strong. Showers could linger through Friday. Drier for Mother's Day weekend! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rXbcCurGqa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 5, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7