Rain On The Way?

Cinco de Mayo promises to be hot with highs around 90 degrees. A mostly dry day is expected with the sea breeze developing a few showers favoring inland locations. Tonight some area of patchy smoke possible in Miami-Dade, which could reduce visibilities.

A front will approach South Florida throughout the day on Thursday increasing the moisture and instability ahead. Models are in better agreement that showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A strong-end one can’t be ruled out producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and Northeast Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of seeing isolated strong storms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The air will start to dry up throughout the day on Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

