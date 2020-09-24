Rain on the rise

Rich tropical moisture will continue to spread Northward across South Florida with warm front. Computer models are showing pockets of heavy rainfall possible with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches through Saturday. Street flooding could become a concern as early as Friday morning.
The overall pattern is wet through next week, although not a washout. We will see breaks from the rain. Overnight/morning lows in the upper 70’s with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.
RAIN and a RAINBOW over Downtown #Miami. Have a great Thursday South #Florida and don't leave home without the umbrellas! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FwRcogMxbB
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2020
It will be warmer and more humid today as the winds turn out of the South. This will ramp up the rain chances across South #Florida. Spotty showers possible today with highs near 90 degrees. Wetter tomorrow with flooding, in spots. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/T69I72rFLB
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2020
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7