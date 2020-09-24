Rain on the rise

Rich tropical moisture will continue to spread Northward across South Florida with warm front. Computer models are showing pockets of heavy rainfall possible with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches through Saturday. Street flooding could become a concern as early as Friday morning.

The overall pattern is wet through next week, although not a washout. We will see breaks from the rain. Overnight/morning lows in the upper 70’s with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

