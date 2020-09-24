Rain on the rise

Rich tropical moisture will continue to spread Northward across South Florida with warm front. Computer models are showing pockets of heavy rainfall possible with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches through Saturday. Street flooding could become a concern as early as Friday morning.

The overall pattern is wet through next week, although not a washout. We will see breaks from the rain. Overnight/morning lows in the upper 70’s with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.

It will be warmer and more humid today as the winds turn out of the South. This will ramp up the rain chances across South #Florida. Spotty showers possible today with highs near 90 degrees. Wetter tomorrow with flooding, in spots. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/T69I72rFLB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7