Ready, or not, we’re heading back to wetter weather. Over the weekend, it wasn’t completely dry although heavily populated areas of south Florida avoided most of the downpours. They were often focused mainly over the Everglades. The uptick in rain and storms arrive as moisture increases and an upper disturbance comes closer. You might say that the “timing is typical” since we’re now in the month of August. Fact is, this month ranks as 3rd wettest of the year (closely behind September and June).

It’s fortunate that many areas could dry out from all of the wet days last week (prior to the weekend). Still, street flooding could return as both a danger and nuisance since storms are likely to be heavy and slow-moving. South Florida continues to have a light, southerly wind flow. With that pattern, plenty of tropical moisture will encompass the region as high pressure weakens. Adding to those changes will be an upper low pressure disturbance spinning by the NW Bahamas and inching closer to south Florida. As rain bands organize and storms likely form, steering winds will tend to nudge the activity back towards the SE Florida coast (unlike the weekend). While timing the action is often difficult, if not impossible, our forecast models continue to suggest the wettest time frame being from the late morning through the early afternoon. Of course, additional downpours could fall earlier, or later, but we’ll need to be extra cautious during those mid-day hours. Blinding rainfall and strong to severe storms will be threats.

One “bonus” from the rain will actually be some temporary relief from the strong south Florida heat! Miami has been running a consistent heat streak over the past couple of weeks. Upon checking, the last time we had temperatures “below average” was back on July 17th. Since then, we’ve been feeling the big, hot summer surge. When clouds don’t gather and rain doesn’t form, we’re left with relentless heat, including heat index readings above 100-degrees. At times, this week, we’ll have some rain-cooled air (even though it won’t stick around very long). By the way, history tells us that we’re currently in the hottest part of the year, right now. From July 25 through the middle of August, south Florida typically gets the most intense heat of the year!

