There are 2 brush fires in Miami-Dade:

The one near Tamiami Trail is only 65% contained and 385 acres have been scorched.

Another fire has been reported Northwest of the first one along Krome Ave. 50 acres have burned and it is 0% contained.

Models showing a West wind tomorrow as a front stalls around Central Florida. The smoke could work its way toward the Metro and Coastal areas and possibly a small portion of Broward. This would mean poor air quality around.

With the wind shifting out of the west tomorrow, there may be some smoke in the air crossing through northern Miami-Dade County from the brush fire near Tamiami. pic.twitter.com/xFek8CQZ7m — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 31, 2022

Hoping for a few showers in the morning, but showers are more likely late in the day.

Good rain chance starts tomorrow and it holds through Monday. It won’t be a washout, but with the daytime heat and moisture in the air, we will see showers and isolated storms.

Temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon. Sizzling!

Enjoy today's weather, which will be nice and warm with a mix of sun and clouds, because rain chances increase starting tomorrow as the weather pattern turns unsettled Friday through Monday. pic.twitter.com/0F1EbeEKxu — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 31, 2022

Rain chances ramp up starting tomorrow. The best chance for showers and storms will be near the coast and across central Florida. pic.twitter.com/hpT8hTHnah — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 31, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7