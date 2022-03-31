There are 2 brush fires in Miami-Dade:
The one near Tamiami Trail is only 65% contained and 385 acres have been scorched.
Another fire has been reported Northwest of the first one along Krome Ave. 50 acres have burned and it is 0% contained.
Models showing a West wind tomorrow as a front stalls around Central Florida. The smoke could work its way toward the Metro and Coastal areas and possibly a small portion of Broward. This would mean poor air quality around.
Hoping for a few showers in the morning, but showers are more likely late in the day.
Good rain chance starts tomorrow and it holds through Monday. It won’t be a washout, but with the daytime heat and moisture in the air, we will see showers and isolated storms.
Temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon. Sizzling!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7