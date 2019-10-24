RAIN, KING TIDES & THE TROPICS

While our work week has been a mostly quiet [yet warm] one, changes are headed our way and we could begin to see those changes on Friday. That’s right,…I said “see” and [unfortunately] not “feel”. The heat relief we have been looking for did not make it with this last front. The reason? Well, the front stalled out just to the north of us and then began lifting north as a warm front. As it continues moving northward away from South Florida, temperatures will remain on the warm side for all south of this front.
As if warm temperatures weren’t unwelcome enough, moisture associated with a tropical wave now entering the Caribbean Sea, will spread across South Florida, increasing rain chances next few days It looks like breezy and damp conditions pretty much sums up our weather pattern through the upcoming weekend. Aren’t we supposed to be in the “dry season”?
As I mention breezy conditions the next few days, I can’t help but think about some coastal concerns South Florida will face. Apart from rough seas & high rip current risk across our East Coast beaches,…it looks like King Tides are back with the new moon phase. As we are used to seeing, high tides will be running higher than average tide levels. Adding fuel to fire: the wind direction next few days will be out of the East AND winds will remain breezy to gusty. So all of that water being pushed up against the coast, together with King Tides, could leave tide levels during times of high tide anywhere from 1-2 feet above average tide levels. And as we have seen in the past, this could cause coastal flooding across many low-lying areas in South Florida.
Rain chances will remain high next few days and it seems the heaviest of downpours could push through South Florida Friday evening/night and Saturday. Rain at times could be heavy enough to cause flooding across some areas (not to mention the flooding we could be seeing at times due to King Tides).
And as if the weather this weekend wasn’t active enough, let’s turn our focus to the Tropics. We still have a little over a month left of Hurricane Season & the tropics just won’t let up. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure in the SW Gulf of Mexico. And although it still lacks a well-defined center, the system is looking more organized today. A tropical depression will likely form tonight or Friday but it seems this one will be short-lived as it is forecast to merge with an approaching cold front. What is even better news is that this system poses no threat to South Florida. Either way, we will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
