Rain in Waves

South Florida expect rain today to come in waves. A tropical wave is moving through the area and leaving us with a decent rain chance. Scattered storms possible in the afternoon with the daytime heat. Some of the downpours could produce areas of street flooding, gusty winds and lightning.
Look for fewer showers and storms tomorrow as tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico. By the end of the week, we will be following another wave that could potentially increase our rain chances for the weekend.
Today in the Tropics
Low pressure moving away from the United States and Canada still has small chance in developing. Remains only a shipping interest.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7