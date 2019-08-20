Rain in Waves

South Florida expect rain today to come in waves. A tropical wave is moving through the area and leaving us with a decent rain chance. Scattered storms possible in the afternoon with the daytime heat. Some of the downpours could produce areas of street flooding, gusty winds and lightning.

Look for fewer showers and storms tomorrow as tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico. By the end of the week, we will be following another wave that could potentially increase our rain chances for the weekend.

Rain today will come in waves. Look for pockets of showers & isolated storms at any time. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MvP8T1EkvW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 20, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Low pressure moving away from the United States and Canada still has small chance in developing. Remains only a shipping interest.

Low pressure to stay away from the United States and Canada. Small chance to develop. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5590kpcHG2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 20, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7