Typical rain chance returns today and Wednesday a wave passes through South Florida. If models are right and moisture holds, scattered showers and storms possible. As the wave exits, high pressure will nudge West from the Atlantic to help bring in drier air late week. However, at the same time winds will veer out of the South-Southeast to draw up the heat. We will definitely want some cooling-type of showers because highs will be around 92 degrees starting Saturday!
