Typical rain chance returns today and Wednesday a wave passes through South Florida. If models are right and moisture holds, scattered showers and storms possible. As the wave exits, high pressure will nudge West from the Atlantic to help bring in drier air late week. However, at the same time winds will veer out of the South-Southeast to draw up the heat. We will definitely want some cooling-type of showers because highs will be around 92 degrees starting Saturday!

MORE MOISTURE- Northern fringe of a Tropical wave is passing through & "IF" the moisture holds, scattered storms possible today through midweek. As wave exits, high pressure & drier air builds in from the Atlantic to bring down rain chances late week. pic.twitter.com/j47reX3815 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2022

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7