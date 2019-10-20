Rain in the Forecast Nestor Pushes Away

Good morning South Florida! As Nestors remnants move away from South Florida, a cold front draping down from the system will still bring us chances of rain. In Broward expect a 40% chance of rain, meanwhile in Miami 30% and the Keys 10%. Breezy conditions will stick around with winds up to 20 mph.
Today should remain partly sunny with higher rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Looking ahead, we can expect mostly dry conditions on on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday into the rest of the week, rain chances go back up with another incoming cold front.
In the tropics, all is quiet with the exception of Post-Tropical Nestor which continues to pour down on portions of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic states.
Have a great day South Florida!