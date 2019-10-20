Rain in the Forecast Nestor Pushes Away

Good morning South Florida! As Nestors remnants move away from South Florida, a cold front draping down from the system will still bring us chances of rain. In Broward expect a 40% chance of rain, meanwhile in Miami 30% and the Keys 10%. Breezy conditions will stick around with winds up to 20 mph.

Nestors Remnants continue to push toward the NE, meanwhile a cold front extending into Florida will keep rain chances in our forecast this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TKY7TjGQ7H — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) October 20, 2019

Today should remain partly sunny with higher rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Good morning South Florida! Expect a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80's. Expect a 30% chance of rain in Miami, with a higher chance in Broward. Today should remain partly sunny with breezy conditions up to 20 mph. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PWwF6z6FRJ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) October 20, 2019

Looking ahead, we can expect mostly dry conditions on on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday into the rest of the week, rain chances go back up with another incoming cold front.

In the tropics, all is quiet with the exception of Post-Tropical Nestor which continues to pour down on portions of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic states.

#Nestor is no longer a tropical storm, however its remnants continue pouring down on portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HRLb2PzKXV — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) October 20, 2019

Have a great day South Florida!