RAIN-FREE START TO THE WEEKEND

After a beautiful first week of Fall, conditions this weekend will remain mostly quiet (as far as the rain is concerned)! While South Florida can enjoy another rain-free day, both morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to creep up. Sun & clouds will give way to warm temperatures this afternoon, reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
After a few quiet days, conditions will begin to change for the latter part of the weekend. Winds will begin to pick up by Sunday, turning breezy to even gusty at times especially along coastal areas where winds will be slightly stronger. And with a stronger onshore flow, South Florida could see a few fast-moving showers from time to time. And with a building breeze in place, the threat of rip currents will be on the rise along East Coast Beaches! So let’s use extra caution if spending any time in the water next few days.
As we turn the corner into the upcoming work week, shower chances across South Florida will be on the increase. The reason? Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Karen *could* reach South Florida by the second half of the week. So while the work week is set to start off mostly quiet, be sure to have that rain gear handy for the second half of the week just in case.
And speaking of the Tropics….after a busy month across the Atlantic, the Tropics are *finally* beginning to quiet down a bit. The only system left in the Atlantic is Hurricane Lorenzo, which is still a major hurricane. Good news with Lorenzo is that although it will remain a powerful hurricane, it is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic. No threat to land expected with this one.
