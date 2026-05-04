Rainfall chances will soon be tamping down. Recently, wetter conditions evolved from a lingering Front. It’s the same frontal boundary that slowly crossed Sunday before stalling south (in the Straits). Interestingly, on Monday, the Front lifted back north as low pressure formed near south Florida. The result? Lots of clouds and some soggy conditions.

With the forming low (east) there was more instability and a stronger breeze off the southeast coast of Florida. Our radar showed some persistent rain bands focused near Dania Beach and Ft. Lauderdale, where a Street Flood Advisory was issued on Monday afternoon.

By Monday evening, most of the rain had thinned out or moved offshore, after 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across parts of SE Broward County. Looking ahead, there’s still some time (Tuesday) before the Front falls apart. However, the old boundary won’t have too much of an impact.

The Tuesday weather map is shown above. Notice that the Low Pressure area (along the old front) is no longer depicted. It fades east. Across Florida, we’ll still have a few pop-up showers, but they’ll be more isolated. By the way, the reason we’re calling it “pleasant” is because temperatures will be seasonable along with an ocean breeze. Afternoon highs will peak in the mid 80s for Cinco de Mayo.

We’ll need to appreciate these mainly-mild midweek temperatures. Later this week, we’re expecting the heat and humidity to build again. Starting Thursday, highs are forecast to reach (or exceed) 90-degrees for the start of another hot streak.

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