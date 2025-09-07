Here’s a cool statistic: We just tied for the “coolest day” (in Miami) since last April! Of course, it came with a lot of humidity, yet the temperature peaked at just 83-degrees on Saturday. Ft. Lauderdale also had stubborn clouds and occasional showers holding down temperatures that only reached 83º, as well. Interestingly, the wettest locations spanned the Florida Keys with the brunt of the rain and areas of flooding.

After an underwhelming start to the Rainy Season (which began mid May) the season is currently cranking into high gear. Across south Florida, we’re back in the rain business and it’s been arriving in heavy batches more frequently. It’s all part of an unsettled pattern that began 1-week ago and many of the same features are still hanging around today. To our north is another stalling frontal boundary. From the south we’re tapping into abundant moisture from the tropics. Also, due to very light winds and weak steering currents, we’re finding prolonged rains that just don’t get pushed along. As we start the new week, the same “slow and sloppy” pattern continues. We’ll need to watch for issues of street flooding just as we did, regularly, last week.

If you’re hoping for more typical September temperatures, they’re on the way. Daytime highs will revert back to average getting close to 90-degrees, if not exceeding the mark. This will happen from times of sun at least making a cameo appearance. It won’t be as gloomy as Saturday.

