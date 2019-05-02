Rain Coming In Waves

Rain will come in waves due to a disturbance that extends from South Florida to the Western Atlantic Ocean.

South Florida deep moisture will continue to spread across the region along with unsettled weather throughout the course of the day today before lifting Northward into Central Florida. Expect scattered to numerous showers and a few storms with the majority of the weather happening along coastal Broward and Miami-Dade. Some areas could receive 1-1.50 inches of rain with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches. This means flooding of poorly drained areas is not out of the question. The Florida Keys look the driest.

Deep moisture to spread across South Florida today. Main concern will be for locally heavy rainfall & minor flooding along coastal Broward & Miami-Dade from training rain bands. Looks much drier for the Florida Keys. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/91cVF3k0fX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 2, 2019

Significant development is not expected out of this disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a low chance to form off the Southeast coast of the United States through the next 5 days as it is forecast to merge with a front.

NHC update: Disturbance continues to produce disorganized showers & storms while moving NW. Significant development not expected as it will merge with a front later this weekend. Locally heavy rains possible around portions of FL. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WjKPhnGO5j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 2, 2019

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7