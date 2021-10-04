After a fine weekend with only a few stray showers or storms and breezy conditions along the coast, gradual changes will happen going into late week. A slow-moving front will drop into the Panhandle of Florida and Gulf midweek and a disturbance in the Atlantic will combine for rain chances to rise by Thursday. Computer models show that scattered to numerous showers and storms possible through the weekend. Front could potentially clear on Sunday, but fronts this time of year don’t have enough of a push or manage to bring significant changes other than rain.

RAIN TREND- We are starting off the week mostly with only a stray shower or storm possible on the breeze. Showers and storm chances will gradually increase later this week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Wq63vEjuTg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2021

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the disturbance over the Southeastern Bahamas. It is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness & showers into the adjacent Southwestern Atlantic waters. Development if any, should be slow to occur while it moves slowly Northwest through late this weekend.

MONDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Area of disturbed weather has a low chance to form once it moves into the shaded area in yellow. Conditions are only marginally favorable for growth. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/8at012uQuo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2021

