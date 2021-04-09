High pressure continues to dominate the weather over the Florida Peninsula keeping the dry and warm air in place through Saturday.

Winds will build late Friday and into the weekend as high pressure slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean, resulting in breezy periods creating choppy seas. Temperatures will be near-average with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Rain chances return to South Florida as an area of low pressure moves across the Great Lakes region, dragging a weak cold front through mid Sunday into early Monday. Therefore, more heat, humidity and moisture will get pumped into South Florida on Sunday from the Caribbean. Highs will reach the upper 80’s (well above-average) and late showers expected. Also, can’t rule out a storm or two to develop.

Behind the front, another area of high pressure builds back, bringing drier air for the rest of the week with an ocean breeze. This will keep temperatures warm with low humidity in place.

SHOWERS & STORMS AHEAD: Although we will stay dry today and for the first half of the weekend, an incoming cold front will bring us a chance of rain & storms on Sunday and Monday. After the front clears, drier conditions are expected for the rest of the work week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nHsscDJTx7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 9, 2021

STEAMY DAYS AHEAD: After normal temps today, afternoon highs will be on the rise through the upcoming work week. A cold front early next week will do little to bring any heat relief. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BzuSTpucFV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 9, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7