Saturday starts off gorgeous with lots of sun, low humidity, and Fall-like temps.

Unfortunately all good things come to an end and changes are coming with our weather.

Moisture begins creeping back in this afternoon with increasing clouds, though it’ll still feel good with highs around 80.

As for Sunday, it will be a lot cloudier with scattered showers and possibly a rumble tomorrow evening.

By the way, don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour tonight before you go to bed. It’s Daylight Saving Time! That means starting tomorrow we’ll see earlier sunrises but also earlier sunsets.

Looking ahead to Monday, another cold front will push across the area. Ahead of it, we’ll see a chance of showers the first half of the day. By Monday evening, dry air will begin filtering in.

Tuesday will feel much nicer with lower humidity and more sun. The moisture whip-lash will continue though with the muggies quickly returning Wednesday into Thursday.