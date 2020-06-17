Rain Chances On The Rise

Rain chances are on the rise as a low off the Carolina coast lifts North to draw up the deep moisture located over the Florida Keys and Bahamas.
As deeper moisture settles into South Florida, scattered to numerous showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday. The wettest day will be on Friday. Keep in mind slow-moving downpours due to light winds could lead to areas of street flooding. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out.
It is quiet in the tropics. There are several Westward moving tropical waves, but Saharan Dust and dry air are keeping them in check from organizing. One wave moving through Trinidad and Tobago and Northeastern Venezuela continues to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7