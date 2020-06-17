Rain Chances On The Rise

Rain chances are on the rise as a low off the Carolina coast lifts North to draw up the deep moisture located over the Florida Keys and Bahamas.

TRANSITION DAY- Rain chances are on the rise as the deep moisture that was over the Florida Keys and Bahamas lifts Northward. Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. More widespread on Thursday-Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MNXIkdHrJV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2020

As deeper moisture settles into South Florida, scattered to numerous showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday. The wettest day will be on Friday. Keep in mind slow-moving downpours due to light winds could lead to areas of street flooding. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out.

SOGGY PATTERN- Moisture is moving back into the region and we will see scattered storms developing this afternoon during rush hour. Scattered to numerous through Friday, which will be the wettest day. Flooding possible in some spots. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EOXEFszray — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2020

Showers and storms will be more numerous Thursday and Friday. Typical pattern settles in just in time to mark the start of Summer on Saturday. Drier along the coast with inland storms developing in the afternoon. Highs around 90 degrees each day. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TE8JJF1iah — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2020

It is quiet in the tropics. There are several Westward moving tropical waves, but Saharan Dust and dry air are keeping them in check from organizing. One wave moving through Trinidad and Tobago and Northeastern Venezuela continues to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS we are not following any areas for development. Tons of dry air & Saharan Dust (we like that dust) keeping waves from organizing. Heavy rain & gusty winds continue across Trinidad & Tobago, including NE Venezuela. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/kKNWlPFEgE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7