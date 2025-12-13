The big story this weekend is increasing rain chances across South Florida.

A stalled frontal boundary over the Florida straits will slowly move northward tonight into tomorrow. The front will provide a focus for showers and storms, with the highest chances being tonight into Sunday.

As for today, we’ll see increasing clouds but for the most part stay dry with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers are possible south, but the rain should hold off for the most part until later tonight further north. This is good news because the Seminole Hard Rock Boat Parade is tonight. Taking a closer look at the forecast, expect increasing clouds with a chance of a shower after 6PM, and temperatures in the 70s. The bulk of the rain should hold off until after the parade is over.

Looking ahead, a cold front will push across the area Sunday Night. Behind it, weather looks nasty on Monday with a northeast wind and showers off the Atlantic. Scattered showers look likely and it’ll be windy as well. Highs will dip back into the 70s to start the week, with the core of the cold staying to our north. Highs will gradually warm into the 80s with a bit more sun for the second half of next week.