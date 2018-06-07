Rain Chances Going Up

Rain chances are going up gradually. An upper-level low is set to spin in the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico for a few days and that should open the avenue for deeper tropical moisture to move in gradually from the Caribbean. Model guidance is showing more coverage of showers and storms starting earlier on Friday. Over the weekend, we could see more numerous activity sticking around through early next week.

Start having the rain gear on hand!

Tropical Update: All is quiet. There are a couple of westward moving tropical waves, but they are not showing signs of organization. They are only producing scattered shower and thunderstorm activity.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7