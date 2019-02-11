Rain Chances Going Up

South Florida rain chances are gradually going up, so make your to have the rain gear at all times. By Wednesday, weak cold front approaches and stalls. Where it stalls is the big question. Either way, look for periods of heavy rain and much drier conditions for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, chances go up once again as another cold front sets its eyes on South Florida. This one seems like it will be the cooling kind. Make sure to stay tuned to 7 Weather for the latest.

Look for peaks of sunshine with fast-moving showers. 30% rain chance today. Have your umbrellas at all times. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kJVlDSUXJx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 11, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7