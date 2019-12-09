Rain Chance Returns Mid-Week

It will be warm and dry with Southeasterly wind flow in place. This wind direction could generate a brief shower. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s. By Tuesday, the air will become moisture and warmer. In fact, it will feel muggy and uncomfortable at times. This will push afternoon high temperatures into the middle 80’s.

The weather pattern becomes complicated starting on Wednesday, as a cold will move Southward through the Florida Peninsula. Computer models are indicating that this cold front will lack enough support to make it and stall North of the area. This will leave South Florida with a chance of seeing scattered showers through the rest of the week and turning breezy.

An area of low pressure develops along the front in the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually it will drag a front our way Friday through Sunday night, but it is still too soon to know how strong and when it will clear South Florida. That will determine what we will see over the weekend.

Slightly warmer conditions expected Monday. Southeast wind flow could generate brief shower here and there. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KaJxR1pkJ3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 9, 2019

Front forecast to stall North of South #Florida mid-week and bring our next best chance of seeing showers. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1WZjhTbdjc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 9, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7