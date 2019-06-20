Rain Chance Going Down & Heat Going Up

Forecast is calling for dry air along with some Saharan Dust to build into the region later today. This will make for hazy skies, hot conditions and limited shower activity. For now, count on fewer showers and isolated inland storms this afternoon mainly for Broward and Northern Miami-Dade. Chances are going down as Summer begins!

Note: Saharan Dust is an irritant and for those who suffer from allergies and/or respiratory issues, you are urged to take proper precautions.

Look for hot, hazy & humid conditions through Saturday with low rain chances. The pattern turns stormy once again next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1EppkkLaV5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2019

Temperatures are going to climb into the 90’s this afternoon and possibly shattering old records. Friday and Saturday record highs will be in jeopardy as well. Forecast high in Miami on Friday is 95 degrees!

Keep in mind that temperatures will feel extremely hot (Heat index: 100°- 108°), so you want to make sure you slow down, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if outdoors. Below are some important hot weather safety tips.

Saharan dust will move into South Florida making for hazy skies, very hot & dry conditions especially Friday-Saturday. Remember to slow down, drink plenty of water & take breaks if you're working outside. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ixVaKaufUP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7