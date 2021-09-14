We are starting fairly dry, but that won’t last long. We are still tapping into moisture from a tropical wave located between the Central and Southeastern Bahamas. This should keep a high rain chance in the forecast most of the week. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms expected later today slowly drifting West.
A tropical wave could grow into an area of low pressure by the end of the week as it moves to the North and away from Florida. The National Hurricane Center giving it a medium chance in developing into a depression late week across the Western Atlantic.
Nicholas made landfall across portions of Texas overnight as a Category 1 hurricane. However, it has always been a lopsided system because the majority of the rains are on the Eastern half. It is forecast to move slowly through the deep South while weakening during the next couple of days. Life-threatening flash flooding likely across certain areas of Texas and Louisiana. Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect.
Your Storm Station is also monitoring a strong tropical wave in the Far Eastern Atlantic. It is showing signs of organization and will likely form into a depression over the weekend. Most models have this system move West at about 15 mph. The Lesser Antilles should follow the progress of this one.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7