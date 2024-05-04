Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great work week. South Florida saw a mixed bag of weather as conditions were picture perfect to start the week yet turned quite soggy Tuesday and Wednesday. But Mother Nature made it up to us by allowing South Florida to finally dry out for the latter part of the week! Even though conditions are drier than what we saw just a few days ago, they won’t be completely dry as long as we have a wind off the water. And that’s exactly what we saw this morning as South Florida once again woke up to just a few spotty showers coming in on the breeze.

This weekend is a big one for South Florida as F1 Race Weekend returns! And we are in luck. Today we can expect a similar setup to what we saw on Friday. These mainly dry conditions are a result of a strengthening area of high pressure that has regained control of our weather pattern. This means that the high will protect Florida from any storm systems coming through and allow the storm track to remain well to the north of our area. High Pressure and bouts of dry air will allow for more sunshine today compared to previous days. No major change on Sunday as a few showers are possible on Sunday once again. The stronger ocean breeze will keep our high temperatures in check and will once again reach the mid 80s this afternoon, which is normal this time of year.

Next week promises *some* change. Dry conditions will continue so low rain chances will continue each day with the exception of maybe passing spotty showers coming in on the breeze. The main story will then shift towards our temperatures. Near average temperatures in the mid 80s return to the start the work week before South Florida begins to warm. A strengthening area of high pressure, dry air and warm winds will warm temperatures to the upper 80s and temperatures for some may even reach the 90s by the end of the week! Summer is around the corner so let’s enjoy the typical weather pattern this week before things take a [hot] turn.

Have a fun-filled weekend!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

