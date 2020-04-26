Quieter Overnight, Mild & Sunny Tomorrow

Good Saturday evening, South Florida.

It was an active afternoon with reports of gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours and downed trees. Storms even prompted some severe thunderstorm warnings. Here are some of the reports.

Here were a few of the storm reports of hail and gusty winds across South Florida throughout the afternoon! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OikXQvZ4lm — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 27, 2020

Here were the rain totals across South Florida earlier this afternoon. Over two inches in Miramar! Some much needed rain. This rain also prompted a flood advisory earlier this afternoon for parts of Broward & Dade. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UBx3HIHAkT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 27, 2020

Good evening, South Florida. Much quieter tonight as storms and shower have tapered off. Some rain could be possible across the Florida Keys overnight as a front moves south. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sD0GN6io1g — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 27, 2020

Temperatures were much closer to normal for this time of year thanks to cloud cover and some rain. We can expect milder temperatures as we head into next week after the hot weather last week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/v9H9m9xefQ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 27, 2020

It should be quiet overnight for Broward & Miami-Dade, meanwhile some rain is possible overnight for the Florida Keys as the front moves into the Straits. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FP3JJZ7WNS — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 27, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida! Milder temperatures stick around into midweek next week before another front brings us warmer temperatures ahead of it and some showers and storms and a much drier weekend in store next week.

Have a good night, South Florida!