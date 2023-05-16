Following scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Monday as we marked the start of rainy season, conditions are expected to be quieter and slightly warmer this Tuesday.

A mid to upper level low that was over the area yesterday is now east of the Bahamas and is funneling in drier conditions.

This drier air in place will allow for lower rain chances with only the risk for a few spotty showers and an isolated storm late today, especially across inland areas. Otherwise, the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s to up to 90F inland.

Beginning tomorrow, our winds will shift from coming off the Atlantic Ocean to originating from the Gulf of Mexico, meaning a hotter, land breeze will be in place, lasting through Friday. This will lead to widespread highs into the low 90s along with the daily chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances during this period will generally be in the 30-40% chance range.

During the weekend, we’ll be watching a weak front that could move farther south into Florida by early next week. Ahead of this front, winds should become lighter with the sea breeze developing both days on Saturday and Sunday, leading to additional showers and storms. Highs should generally remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.