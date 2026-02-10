South Florida stays in a stretch of nice weather through midweek as high pressure remains in control, keeping rain chances very low. A light Southeasterly breeze may bring in a bit more moisture, but there’s not enough lift to produce measurable rain showers. By Wednesday, it could be a little cloudier at times as high clouds move in, but conditions stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, with overnight lows cooling into the 50’s inland and low 60’s along the East coast.

Later this week, a weak cold front approaches on Thursday but looks mostly uneventful, with little to no rain and no major temperature changes. Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger cold front could bring a better shower chance and at this point with most of South Florida in a moderate to severe drought, we will take whatever we can get.

Overall, temperatures stay steady and comfortable heading into early next week with no significant cool down in the forecast.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7