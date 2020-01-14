South Florida High pressure continues to expand into the Florida Peninsula with a quiet weather pattern forecast through the week. This is also keeping temperatures unusually warm for Winter. We have an East-Southeasterly flow expected to stick around for a few days, only driving in an occasional shower along the East Coast. The breeze will also be lighter midweek improving beach and boating conditions.

By the weekend, a front tries to approach and fails to cleanly sweep through South Florida. However, there is the potential for one on Monday to arrive. This one could knock temperatures down to average values.

WARM FOR WINTER- High pressure is locked in keeping temperatures unusually warm. Sun & clouds mix today with highs in the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bptFm4MNDE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7