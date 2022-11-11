Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully, everyone had a great week! A special thank you to the men and women who have served this country. We saw a mixed bag of weather across South Florida, as we started off the work week with nice conditions and then even tracked Hurricane Nicole as it approached the Florida peninsula. But once again, South Florida was spared from a direct hit while impacts spread up and down our state through a good chunk of the work week. We are finally seeing improving conditions, however, the SW wind flow in Nicole’s wake continues to drag in some moisture nearby. And this morning we woke up to a few thunderstorms surrounding South Florida (mainly offshore) but it just goes to show you that it won’t take much for thunderstorms to develop.

Today rain chances will remain on the lower end, however, they won’t be completely out of the forecast. A Southwest wind will remain in place in Nicole’s wake and this could push a few showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm towards the East Coast. Best timing looks to be in the afternoon. And speaking of the afternoon, because of that southwest wind and higher humidity, our temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80s. This is not what we like to feel in the month of November!

The start of the weekend looks to start off just as, if not, warmer than today. The southwest wind will still be in place ahead of our next front that is forecast to reach South Florida on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s can be expected Saturday afternoon with high humidity and a few afternoon showers once again favoring the East Coast. The above-mentioned front should arrive by Sunday but unfortunately will be weakening as it reaches us. So even though we will see a slight temperature change, the most we will get from this front will be more comfortable. humidity levels. Limited moisture will accompany this front, so I’m not really expecting all too much as far as rain on Sunday.

The good news is that even though the above mentioned front will be on the weaker side, once it clears south Florida it looks like the nice conditions will stick around for a little bit. This means that next week looks to remain mainly dry while our afternoon temperatures reach the mid 80s. And after a mostly quiet work week around here, it looks like another front will try to reach South Florida by the end of the week. Here’s to hoping that this next Front will do a better job at bringing Fall-like weather to South Florida than the last two fronts did!

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

